Are Investors Undervaluing OI Glass (OI) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is OI Glass (OI). OI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that OI has a P/B ratio of 1.71. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.05. Within the past 52 weeks, OI's P/B has been as high as 5.07 and as low as 1.71, with a median of 2.64.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. OI has a P/S ratio of 0.29. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.54.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that OI has a P/CF ratio of 2.40. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. OI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 9.36. OI's P/CF has been as high as 4.40 and as low as 2.40, with a median of 3.20, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in OI Glass's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that OI is an impressive value stock right now.

