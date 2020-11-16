Are Investors Undervaluing ODP Corp. (ODP) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is ODP Corp. (ODP). ODP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.19, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.36. Over the last 12 months, ODP's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.12 and as low as 3.35, with a median of 5.37.

We also note that ODP holds a PEG ratio of 0.91. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ODP's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.57. Over the last 12 months, ODP's PEG has been as high as 0.96 and as low as 0.27, with a median of 0.65.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that ODP Corp. Is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ODP sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

