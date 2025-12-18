Are Investors Undervaluing Oceaneering International (OII) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Oceaneering International (OII). OII is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.81 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.06. OII's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.36 and as low as 8.77, with a median of 13.41, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that OII has a P/CF ratio of 8.17. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 8.31. Over the past 52 weeks, OII's P/CF has been as high as 13.09 and as low as 5.73, with a median of 8.26.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Oceaneering International's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, OII looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

