Are Investors Undervaluing Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP). OMP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.08. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.89. Over the past 52 weeks, OMP's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.93 and as low as 0.76, with a median of 5.07.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that OMP has a P/CF ratio of 5.77. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 6.36. Over the past year, OMP's P/CF has been as high as 6.50 and as low as 0.36, with a median of 3.25.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Oasis Midstream Partners LP is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, OMP feels like a great value stock at the moment.

