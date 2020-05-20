Are Investors Undervaluing Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL). OCSL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.46, which compares to its industry's average of 10.34. Over the last 12 months, OCSL's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.91 and as low as 5.58, with a median of 10.29.

Investors should also recognize that OCSL has a P/B ratio of 0.79. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.93. Over the past 12 months, OCSL's P/B has been as high as 0.87 and as low as 0.36, with a median of 0.80.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Oaktree Specialty Lending's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, OCSL looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.