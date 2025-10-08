Are Investors Undervaluing Nutrien (NTR) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Nutrien (NTR). NTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.54. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.89. NTR's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.98 and as low as 11.92, with a median of 13.47, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that NTR holds a PEG ratio of 0.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NTR's industry has an average PEG of 1.21 right now. NTR's PEG has been as high as 1.67 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.07, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. NTR has a P/S ratio of 1.13. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.28.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Nutrien is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, NTR sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

