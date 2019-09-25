Are Investors Undervaluing North American Construction (NOA) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

North American Construction (NOA) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NOA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.81. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.63. NOA's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.74 and as low as 7.01, with a median of 8.94, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that NOA has a P/CF ratio of 4.83. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. NOA's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.83. NOA's P/CF has been as high as 7.04 and as low as 3.73, with a median of 5.05, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in North American Construction's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, NOA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

