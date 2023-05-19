Are Investors Undervaluing North American Construction Group (NOA) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is North American Construction Group (NOA). NOA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.18 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.46. Over the past year, NOA's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.72 and as low as 5.48, with a median of 8.15.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is NOA's P/B ratio of 2.12. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.24. Over the past 12 months, NOA's P/B has been as high as 2.14 and as low as 1.24, with a median of 1.64.

Finally, our model also underscores that NOA has a P/CF ratio of 3.34. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. NOA's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 13.19. NOA's P/CF has been as high as 3.85 and as low as 2.20, with a median of 3.14, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that North American Construction Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, NOA sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

