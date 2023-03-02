Are Investors Undervaluing North American Construction Group (NOA) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is North American Construction Group (NOA). NOA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.42 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 13.83. Over the last 12 months, NOA's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.49 and as low as 5.48, with a median of 7.45.

Finally, we should also recognize that NOA has a P/CF ratio of 3.61. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. NOA's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.67. Over the past year, NOA's P/CF has been as high as 3.90 and as low as 2.20, with a median of 3.17.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in North American Construction Group's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, NOA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA)

