Are Investors Undervaluing Nordstrom (JWN) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Nordstrom (JWN). JWN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.98, which compares to its industry's average of 14.94. Over the last 12 months, JWN's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.36 and as low as 6.56, with a median of 10.36.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. JWN has a P/S ratio of 0.25. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.47.

Finally, we should also recognize that JWN has a P/CF ratio of 5.76. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 12.50. Within the past 12 months, JWN's P/CF has been as high as 6.36 and as low as 2.45, with a median of 3.50.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Nordstrom is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, JWN sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

