Are Investors Undervaluing Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD). NOMD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.02, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.39. NOMD's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.10 and as low as 7.03, with a median of 9.50, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that NOMD has a P/B ratio of 1.14. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.34. Over the past 12 months, NOMD's P/B has been as high as 1.65 and as low as 0.85, with a median of 1.18.

Finally, investors should note that NOMD has a P/CF ratio of 8.64. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. NOMD's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 19.70. Within the past 12 months, NOMD's P/CF has been as high as 15.51 and as low as 6.48, with a median of 9.74.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Nomad Foods Limited's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that NOMD is an impressive value stock right now.

