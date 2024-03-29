Are Investors Undervaluing Nokia (NOK) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Nokia (NOK). NOK is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.36, while its industry has an average P/E of 20.28. Over the last 12 months, NOK's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.22 and as low as 7.03, with a median of 9.

We also note that NOK holds a PEG ratio of 0.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NOK's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.21. NOK's PEG has been as high as 5.79 and as low as 0.96, with a median of 4.94, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. NOK has a P/S ratio of 0.83. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.35.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Nokia is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, NOK feels like a great value stock at the moment.

