Are Investors Undervaluing NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is NextEra Energy Partners (NEP). NEP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.86. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22. NEP's Forward P/E has been as high as 52.83 and as low as 14.86, with a median of 21.75, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. NEP has a P/S ratio of 1.92. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.23.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that NEP has a P/CF ratio of 2.52. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.70. Over the past 52 weeks, NEP's P/CF has been as high as 3.85 and as low as 2.37, with a median of 2.97.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in NextEra Energy Partners's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that NEP is an impressive value stock right now.

