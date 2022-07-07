Are Investors Undervaluing Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Nexstar Media Group (NXST). NXST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.91, which compares to its industry's average of 13.57. Over the past year, NXST's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.69 and as low as 5.60, with a median of 7.01.

NXST is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.69. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. NXST's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.25. Over the last 12 months, NXST's PEG has been as high as 0.87 and as low as 0.56, with a median of 0.70.

Finally, investors should note that NXST has a P/CF ratio of 4.65. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. NXST's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 9.89. NXST's P/CF has been as high as 5.63 and as low as 3.94, with a median of 4.57, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Nexstar Media Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, NXST sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

