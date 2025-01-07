Are Investors Undervaluing Newmark Group (NMRK) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Newmark Group (NMRK) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NMRK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.24. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.05. Over the past year, NMRK's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.04 and as low as 8.03, with a median of 9.52.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. NMRK has a P/S ratio of 0.84. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.49.

Finally, our model also underscores that NMRK has a P/CF ratio of 7.90. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.84. NMRK's P/CF has been as high as 12.61 and as low as 5, with a median of 8.89, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Newmark Group's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, NMRK looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

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Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.