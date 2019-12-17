Are Investors Undervaluing New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is New Senior Investment Group (SNR). SNR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.66, which compares to its industry's average of 20.57. SNR's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.99 and as low as 7.11, with a median of 11.72, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for SNR is its P/B ratio of 2.51. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.90. SNR's P/B has been as high as 2.66 and as low as 0.91, with a median of 2.12, over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in New Senior Investment Group's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SNR looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

