Are Investors Undervaluing New Residential Investment (NRZ) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is New Residential Investment (NRZ). NRZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.77, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.41. Over the past year, NRZ's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.97 and as low as 1.56, with a median of 6.18.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is NRZ's P/B ratio of 0.89. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.93. NRZ's P/B has been as high as 1.08 and as low as 0.28, with a median of 0.73, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. NRZ has a P/S ratio of 2.76. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.81.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in New Residential Investment's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, NRZ looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

