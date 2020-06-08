Are Investors Undervaluing New Residential Investment (NRZ) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is New Residential Investment (NRZ). NRZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.27, which compares to its industry's average of 10.07. Over the past 52 weeks, NRZ's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.97 and as low as 1.56, with a median of 7.01.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is NRZ's P/B ratio of 0.76. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. NRZ's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.31. Within the past 52 weeks, NRZ's P/B has been as high as 1.08 and as low as 0.28, with a median of 0.94.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that New Residential Investment is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, NRZ sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

