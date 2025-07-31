Are Investors Undervaluing New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU). EDU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 13.06, which compares to its industry's average of 14.58. EDU's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.90 and as low as 11.51, with a median of 14.87, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that EDU has a P/B ratio of 2. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.33. EDU's P/B has been as high as 3.23 and as low as 1.76, with a median of 2.29, over the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that EDU has a P/CF ratio of 15.24. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. EDU's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 43.73. Over the past 52 weeks, EDU's P/CF has been as high as 29.70 and as low as 13.44, with a median of 17.81.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that New Oriental Education & Technology Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, EDU feels like a great value stock at the moment.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.