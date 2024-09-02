Are Investors Undervaluing NetScout Systems (NTCT) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

NetScout Systems (NTCT) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NTCT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.72 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.96. NTCT's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.54 and as low as 8.22, with a median of 9.86, all within the past year.

NTCT is also sporting a PEG ratio of 2.66. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. NTCT's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 3.48.

Finally, we should also recognize that NTCT has a P/CF ratio of 11.78. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. NTCT's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.17. Over the past year, NTCT's P/CF has been as high as 14 and as low as 8.69, with a median of 10.89.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that NetScout Systems is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, NTCT feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Zacks Investment Research

