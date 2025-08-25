Are Investors Undervaluing NCS Multistage (NCSM) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is NCS Multistage (NCSM). NCSM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.07, which compares to its industry's average of 14.28. Over the past 52 weeks, NCSM's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.10 and as low as 7.39, with a median of 11.61.

We should also highlight that NCSM has a P/B ratio of 0.72. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.89. Within the past 52 weeks, NCSM's P/B has been as high as 0.80 and as low as 0.38, with a median of 0.61.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. NCSM has a P/S ratio of 0.54. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.74.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that NCSM has a P/CF ratio of 5.21. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. NCSM's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.61. Within the past 12 months, NCSM's P/CF has been as high as 8.09 and as low as 0.93, with a median of 4.99.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that NCS Multistage is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, NCSM feels like a great value stock at the moment.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.