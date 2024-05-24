Are Investors Undervaluing Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NMM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 2.93 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 7.08. Over the past 52 weeks, NMM's Forward P/E has been as high as 3.17 and as low as 1.30, with a median of 1.85.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. NMM has a P/S ratio of 1.1. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.38.

Finally, our model also underscores that NMM has a P/CF ratio of 2.19. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. NMM's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.94. Within the past 12 months, NMM's P/CF has been as high as 2.24 and as low as 0.70, with a median of 1.03.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Navios Maritime Partners is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, NMM feels like a great value stock at the moment.

