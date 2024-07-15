Are Investors Undervaluing National Vision (EYE) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is National Vision (EYE). EYE is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

EYE is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EYE's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.05. Over the last 12 months, EYE's PEG has been as high as 2.96 and as low as 1.14, with a median of 1.80.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that EYE has a P/CF ratio of 31.39. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. EYE's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 33.32. Within the past 12 months, EYE's P/CF has been as high as 52.12 and as low as 9.47, with a median of 35.13.

Investors could also keep in mind Phibro Animal Health (PAHC), an Medical - Products stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 12.24 and a PEG ratio of 4.57 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 20.21 and 2.05, respectively.

Over the past year, PAHC's P/E has been as high as 15.18, as low as 8.01, with a median of 10.57; its PEG ratio has been as high as 7.54, as low as 2.19, with a median of 1.80 during the same time period.

Phibro Animal Health also has a P/B ratio of 2.62 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 6.90. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 2.78, as low as 1.42, with a median of 1.89.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that National Vision and Phibro Animal Health are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, EYE and PAHC sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

