Are Investors Undervaluing National Vision (EYE) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is National Vision (EYE). EYE is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors should also note that EYE holds a PEG ratio of 1.94. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. EYE's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.67. EYE's PEG has been as high as 1.94 and as low as 0.92, with a median of 1.62, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is EYE's P/B ratio of 3.59. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.71. Over the past 12 months, EYE's P/B has been as high as 4.03 and as low as 1.97, with a median of 3.24.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that National Vision is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, EYE feels like a great value stock at the moment.

