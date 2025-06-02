Are Investors Undervaluing The Mosaic Company (MOS) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is The Mosaic Company (MOS). MOS is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.22, while its industry has an average P/E of 15.13. Over the past year, MOS's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.57 and as low as 10.58, with a median of 12.51.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is MOS's P/B ratio of 0.96. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. MOS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.41. Within the past 52 weeks, MOS's P/B has been as high as 0.96 and as low as 0.61, with a median of 0.73.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. MOS has a P/S ratio of 1.04. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.48.

Finally, our model also underscores that MOS has a P/CF ratio of 7.38. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.49. Over the past 52 weeks, MOS's P/CF has been as high as 7.41 and as low as 4.68, with a median of 6.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that The Mosaic Company is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, MOS sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

