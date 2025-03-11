Are Investors Undervaluing Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) is a stock many investors are watching right now. MEG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.67. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.88. Over the past 52 weeks, MEG's Forward P/E has been as high as 62.61 and as low as 14.67, with a median of 33.56.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. MEG has a P/S ratio of 0.82. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.9.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Montrose Environmental Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MEG is an impressive value stock right now.

