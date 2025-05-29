Are Investors Undervaluing Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO). MNRO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. MNRO has a P/S ratio of 0.42. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.75.

Finally, our model also underscores that MNRO has a P/CF ratio of 4.44. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 7.99. Over the past year, MNRO's P/CF has been as high as 9.46 and as low as 4.25, with a median of 7.36.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Monro Muffler Brake is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, MNRO sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

