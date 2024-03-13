Are Investors Undervaluing Molson Coors (TAP) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Molson Coors (TAP) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TAP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.54. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.62. Over the past year, TAP's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.57 and as low as 10.82, with a median of 12.35.

TAP is also sporting a PEG ratio of 2.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TAP's industry currently sports an average PEG of 3.18. Over the past 52 weeks, TAP's PEG has been as high as 4.01 and as low as 1.05, with a median of 1.75.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. TAP has a P/S ratio of 1.02. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.7.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Molson Coors's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TAP is an impressive value stock right now.

