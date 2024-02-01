Are Investors Undervaluing Molson Coors (TAP) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Molson Coors (TAP). TAP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.59, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.56. Over the last 12 months, TAP's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.57 and as low as 10.87, with a median of 12.49.

TAP is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TAP's industry currently sports an average PEG of 3.10. Over the past 52 weeks, TAP's PEG has been as high as 4.01 and as low as 1.05, with a median of 2.05.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. TAP has a P/S ratio of 0.97. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.74.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Molson Coors is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, TAP sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

