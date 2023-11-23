Are Investors Undervaluing Molson Coors (TAP) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Molson Coors (TAP). TAP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.04, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.39. Over the past year, TAP's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.57 and as low as 10.87, with a median of 12.74.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. TAP has a P/S ratio of 0.94. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.73.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Molson Coors is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TAP feels like a great value stock at the moment.

