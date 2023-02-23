Are Investors Undervaluing Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Modine Manufacturing (MOD) is a stock many investors are watching right now. MOD is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.04 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 22.02. MOD's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.94 and as low as 4.54, with a median of 7.31, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. MOD has a P/S ratio of 0.58. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.8.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that MOD has a P/CF ratio of 10.46. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. MOD's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 39.80. Within the past 12 months, MOD's P/CF has been as high as 10.46 and as low as 2.89, with a median of 4.61.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Modine Manufacturing's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MOD is an impressive value stock right now.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD)

