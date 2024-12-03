Are Investors Undervaluing Mitie Group (MITFY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Mitie Group (MITFY). MITFY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.59, which compares to its industry's average of 15.35. MITFY's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.96 and as low as 8.22, with a median of 9.92, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is MITFY's P/B ratio of 3.03. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. MITFY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.11. MITFY's P/B has been as high as 3.66 and as low as 2.85, with a median of 3.35, over the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Mitie Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MITFY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Mitie Group PLC. (MITFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.