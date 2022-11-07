Are Investors Undervaluing MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO). MNSO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.91 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.93. Over the past year, MNSO's Forward P/E has been as high as 29.32 and as low as 8, with a median of 15.83.

We also note that MNSO holds a PEG ratio of 0.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MNSO's industry has an average PEG of 0.70 right now. Within the past year, MNSO's PEG has been as high as 0.35 and as low as 0.18, with a median of 0.22.

Another notable valuation metric for MNSO is its P/B ratio of 1.85. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.63. Over the past year, MNSO's P/B has been as high as 5.07 and as low as 1.26, with a median of 2.17.

If you're looking for another solid Retail - Apparel and Shoes value stock, take a look at Tapestry (TPR). TPR is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Tapestry is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 7.48 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.60. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 10.93 and average PEG ratio of 0.70.

Over the past year, TPR's P/E has been as high as 13.39, as low as 6.70, with a median of 8.81; its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.09, as low as 0.57, with a median of 0.22 during the same time period.

Additionally, Tapestry has a P/B ratio of 3.17 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 2.63. For TPR, this valuation metric has been as high as 4.14, as low as 2.63, with a median of 3.46 over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in MINISO Group Holding Limited and Tapestry strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, MNSO and TPR look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

