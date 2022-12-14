Are Investors Undervaluing Midwest Holding (MDWT) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Midwest Holding (MDWT) is a stock many investors are watching right now. MDWT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.28, which compares to its industry's average of 10.99. MDWT's Forward P/E has been as high as 63.19 and as low as 4.49, with a median of 11.59, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that MDWT has a P/B ratio of 1.22. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.10. Within the past 52 weeks, MDWT's P/B has been as high as 1.57 and as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.86.

Investors could also keep in mind StoneX Group (SNEX), an Financial - Miscellaneous Services stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

StoneX Group sports a P/B ratio of 1.77 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.10. In the past 52 weeks, SNEX's P/B has been as high as 1.95, as low as 1.27, with a median of 1.57.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Midwest Holding and StoneX Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MDWT and SNEX is an impressive value stock right now.

