Are Investors Undervaluing Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Midland States Bancorp (MSBI). MSBI is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.57 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 9.42. Over the last 12 months, MSBI's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.26 and as low as 5.82, with a median of 8.16.

We should also highlight that MSBI has a P/B ratio of 0.51. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 0.99. MSBI's P/B has been as high as 0.85 and as low as 0.46, with a median of 0.69, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. MSBI has a P/S ratio of 0.76. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.77.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Midland States Bancorp's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MSBI is an impressive value stock right now.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

