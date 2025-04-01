Are Investors Undervaluing Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) is a stock many investors are watching right now. MSBI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.67, which compares to its industry's average of 9.67. Over the last 12 months, MSBI's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.26 and as low as 6.67, with a median of 8.32.

Investors should also recognize that MSBI has a P/B ratio of 0.52. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 0.90. Over the past year, MSBI's P/B has been as high as 0.85 and as low as 0.52, with a median of 0.72.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. MSBI has a P/S ratio of 0.75. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.76.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Midland States Bancorp's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MSBI is an impressive value stock right now.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

