Are Investors Undervaluing Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Midland States Bancorp (MSBI). MSBI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.39, while its industry has an average P/E of 8.80. Over the past 52 weeks, MSBI's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.27 and as low as 6.21, with a median of 7.96.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is MSBI's P/B ratio of 0.84. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.37. MSBI's P/B has been as high as 1.01 and as low as 0.78, with a median of 0.88, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. MSBI has a P/S ratio of 1.69. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.7.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that MSBI has a P/CF ratio of 5.31. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. MSBI's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.98. Within the past 12 months, MSBI's P/CF has been as high as 10.15 and as low as 5.16, with a median of 6.45.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Midland States Bancorp is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MSBI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

