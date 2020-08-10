Are Investors Undervaluing Micron (MU) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Micron (MU). MU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.33 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 13.40. MU's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.30 and as low as 7.27, with a median of 15.34, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that MU has a PEG ratio of 1.20. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MU's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.31. Over the past 52 weeks, MU's PEG has been as high as 1.50 and as low as 0.90, with a median of 1.34.

We should also highlight that MU has a P/B ratio of 1.43. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.44. Over the past year, MU's P/B has been as high as 1.82 and as low as 1.04, with a median of 1.44.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that MU has a P/CF ratio of 7.06. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. MU's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 7.12. Over the past 52 weeks, MU's P/CF has been as high as 8.06 and as low as 3.04, with a median of 6.64.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Micron's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, MU looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.