Are Investors Undervaluing Methanex (MEOH) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Methanex (MEOH). MEOH is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.08. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.77. Over the past 52 weeks, MEOH's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.93 and as low as 5.61, with a median of 8.92.

Another notable valuation metric for MEOH is its P/B ratio of 1.45. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.63. Over the past year, MEOH's P/B has been as high as 2.15 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.17.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that MEOH has a P/CF ratio of 4.90. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 9.64. Within the past 12 months, MEOH's P/CF has been as high as 5.06 and as low as 2.38, with a median of 3.31.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Methanex's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MEOH is an impressive value stock right now.

