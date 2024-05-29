Are Investors Undervaluing Meritage Hospitality Group (MHGU) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Meritage Hospitality Group (MHGU). MHGU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 18.56 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 22.46. MHGU's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.79 and as low as 13.20, with a median of 15.15, all within the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that MHGU has a P/CF ratio of 4.34. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 16.96. Over the past 52 weeks, MHGU's P/CF has been as high as 8.15 and as low as 4.20, with a median of 5.80.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Meritage Hospitality Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MHGU feels like a great value stock at the moment.

