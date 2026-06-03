Are Investors Undervaluing Merck KGaA (MKKGY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Merck KGaA (MKKGY). MKKGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that MKKGY has a P/B ratio of 0.51. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.39. Within the past 52 weeks, MKKGY's P/B has been as high as 0.79 and as low as 0.49, with a median of 0.57.

Finally, investors should note that MKKGY has a P/CF ratio of 6.31. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.62. Over the past year, MKKGY's P/CF has been as high as 16.19 and as low as 5.95, with a median of 6.94.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Merck KGaA is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MKKGY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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Merck KGaA (MKKGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.