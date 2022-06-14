Are Investors Undervaluing Mercer International (MERC) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Mercer International (MERC). MERC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 5.45, which compares to its industry's average of 7.05. Over the last 12 months, MERC's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.42 and as low as 4.76, with a median of 5.59.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that MERC has a P/CF ratio of 2.50. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. MERC's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.84. MERC's P/CF has been as high as 7.61 and as low as 2.32, with a median of 3.33, all within the past year.

Veritiv (VRTV) may be another strong Paper and Related Products stock to add to your shortlist. VRTV is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Shares of Veritiv currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 8.42, and its PEG ratio is 0.56. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 7.05 and 0.60.

