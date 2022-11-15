Are Investors Undervaluing Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF) is a stock many investors are watching right now. MBGAF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.19, while its industry has an average P/E of 8.54. MBGAF's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.17 and as low as 3.90, with a median of 5.08, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is MBGAF's P/B ratio of 0.84. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. MBGAF's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.91. Over the past year, MBGAF's P/B has been as high as 1.25 and as low as 0.63, with a median of 0.83.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. MBGAF has a P/S ratio of 0.38. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.5.

Finally, we should also recognize that MBGAF has a P/CF ratio of 2.06. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.30. Over the past year, MBGAF's P/CF has been as high as 4.34 and as low as 1.55, with a median of 2.05.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Mercedes-Benz Group AG's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MBGAF is an impressive value stock right now.

