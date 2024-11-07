Are Investors Undervaluing MEDIFAST (MED) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is MEDIFAST (MED). MED is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that MED has a P/B ratio of 1.09. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. MED's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.20. Within the past 52 weeks, MED's P/B has been as high as 4.26 and as low as 0.92, with a median of 1.35.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. MED has a P/S ratio of 0.32. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.92.

Finally, our model also underscores that MED has a P/CF ratio of 5.33. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. MED's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.36. MED's P/CF has been as high as 6.84 and as low as 2.64, with a median of 4.87, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that MEDIFAST is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, MED sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

MEDIFAST INC (MED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

