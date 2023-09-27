Are Investors Undervaluing Medallion Financial (MFIN) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Medallion Financial (MFIN). MFIN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.86. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.62. Over the past 52 weeks, MFIN's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.31 and as low as 3.66, with a median of 5.26.

We should also highlight that MFIN has a P/B ratio of 0.44. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.91. Within the past 52 weeks, MFIN's P/B has been as high as 0.62 and as low as 0.36, with a median of 0.47.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Medallion Financial's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MFIN is an impressive value stock right now.

