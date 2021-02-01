Are Investors Undervaluing Matson (MATX) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Matson (MATX). MATX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.03. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 44.94. Over the past year, MATX's Forward P/E has been as high as 28.13 and as low as 12.74, with a median of 18.63.

MATX is also sporting a PEG ratio of 2.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MATX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 3.82. Within the past year, MATX's PEG has been as high as 3.56 and as low as 2.55, with a median of 3.34.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is MATX's P/B ratio of 3. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.94. Within the past 52 weeks, MATX's P/B has been as high as 3.28 and as low as 1.34, with a median of 1.97.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that MATX has a P/CF ratio of 7.74. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 20.68. MATX's P/CF has been as high as 8.47 and as low as 4.04, with a median of 5.87, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Matson is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, MATX sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

