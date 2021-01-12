Are Investors Undervaluing Masonite (DOOR) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Masonite (DOOR). DOOR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. DOOR has a P/S ratio of 1.09. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.71.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that DOOR has a P/CF ratio of 18.34. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. DOOR's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 23.65. Within the past 12 months, DOOR's P/CF has been as high as 19.27 and as low as 5.55, with a median of 12.98.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Masonite's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that DOOR is an impressive value stock right now.

