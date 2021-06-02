Are Investors Undervaluing MarineMax (HZO) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is MarineMax (HZO). HZO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.13, while its industry has an average P/E of 20.03. HZO's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.40 and as low as 7.19, with a median of 11.17, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that HZO has a P/B ratio of 2.18. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.75. Within the past 52 weeks, HZO's P/B has been as high as 2.83 and as low as 1.06, with a median of 1.59.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. HZO has a P/S ratio of 0.62. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.88.

Finally, our model also underscores that HZO has a P/CF ratio of 8.62. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 23.84. Over the past year, HZO's P/CF has been as high as 13.67 and as low as 6.64, with a median of 8.95.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that MarineMax is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HZO sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

