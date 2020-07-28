Are Investors Undervaluing MarineMax (HZO) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is MarineMax (HZO). HZO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 17.06, which compares to its industry's average of 21.92. Over the last 12 months, HZO's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.70 and as low as 4, with a median of 9.80.

Finally, investors should note that HZO has a P/CF ratio of 9.01. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 14.79. Within the past 12 months, HZO's P/CF has been as high as 9.52 and as low as 3.32, with a median of 7.22.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in MarineMax's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that HZO is an impressive value stock right now.

