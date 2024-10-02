Are Investors Undervaluing The Marcus (MCS) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is The Marcus (MCS). MCS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. MCS has a P/S ratio of 0.71. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.07.

Finally, our model also underscores that MCS has a P/CF ratio of 10.04. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.65. Within the past 12 months, MCS's P/CF has been as high as 10.18 and as low as 3.93, with a median of 7.09.

Investors could also keep in mind Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH), an Leisure and Recreation Services stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 11.40 and a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 17.55 and 0.57, respectively.

NCLH's Forward P/E has been as high as 26.42 and as low as 8.48, with a median of 11.73. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.33, as low as 0.18, with a median of 0.22.

Furthermore, Norwegian Cruise Line holds a P/B ratio of 12.70 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 3.96. NCLH's P/B has been as high as 472.07, as low as 9.19, with a median of 19.06 over the past 12 months.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that The Marcus and Norwegian Cruise Line are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MCS and NCLH feels like a great value stock at the moment.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Marcus Corporation (The) (MCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.